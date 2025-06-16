D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 207 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CGI by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 76,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.75.

NYSE GIB opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. CGI’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This is a positive change from CGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

