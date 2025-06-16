D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.11 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.6695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

