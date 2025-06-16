Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of VGT opened at $623.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.88 and a 200 day moving average of $594.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

