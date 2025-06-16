Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,988.40. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,030 shares of company stock valued at $59,433,406 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $218.96 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $220.88. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.92.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

