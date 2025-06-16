Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $53.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 226,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,226,549 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,205,000 after buying an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,118,000 after acquiring an additional 419,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,777,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $49.29 on Monday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

