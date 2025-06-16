Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,441,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,576,000 after buying an additional 404,910 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after buying an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,738,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 826,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

