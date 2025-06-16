Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

