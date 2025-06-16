Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,017 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

