Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,350 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 418,352 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,033 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

