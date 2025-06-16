CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

CAVA Group Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE:CAVA opened at $74.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.77. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

