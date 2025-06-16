Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 352.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

