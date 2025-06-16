Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

