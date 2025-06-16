Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 175,291 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CleanSpark by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CleanSpark by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 5,920.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $9.30 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 4.23.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

