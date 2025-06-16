ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.24% of ONE Gas worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 69.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

