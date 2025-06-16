MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.04. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

