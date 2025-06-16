MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1,503.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2%

STLD stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.