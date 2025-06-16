MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 290,564 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $101.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

