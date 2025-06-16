MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $18,736,280. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,662 shares of company stock worth $29,739,909. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ AXON opened at $780.63 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $806.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $669.47 and a 200-day moving average of $621.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

