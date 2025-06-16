MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $501.27 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.