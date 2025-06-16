MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.43 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 498.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,821 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $267.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $204.62 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.07 and its 200 day moving average is $264.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

