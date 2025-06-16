Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 793.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TT opened at $420.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

