Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $161.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

