Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $240,269,000. Amundi grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

