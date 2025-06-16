Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 15,549 Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XCCC. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

XCCC stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $140.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

