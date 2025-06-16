Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 178 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $422.81 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.76 and its 200 day moving average is $424.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.