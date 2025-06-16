Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 9,088 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,905.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

