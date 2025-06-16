Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 982,740 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 303,723 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

