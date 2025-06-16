Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.29 Million Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

