Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWB stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.11.

