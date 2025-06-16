iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after purchasing an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

