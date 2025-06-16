The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $335.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $292.27 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.34.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

