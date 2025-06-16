Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

