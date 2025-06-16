Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,254 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Broadcom by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 496,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,132,000 after buying an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,576 shares of company stock valued at $133,778,494 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $209.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

