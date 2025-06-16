Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $217.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

