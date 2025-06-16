Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,911 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

