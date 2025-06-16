AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC) Short Interest Update

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:LRGC opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.05. AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

About AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US companies. Its stock selection process combines fundamental and quantitative research to identify opportunities while managing risk.

