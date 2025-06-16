Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $20,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.17 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.45.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

