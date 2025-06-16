iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the May 15th total of 179,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.