Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Drops By 60.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $75.88.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
