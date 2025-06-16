Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Drops By 60.0%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $74.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $75.88.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

