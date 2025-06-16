Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Rises By 109.6%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,400 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the May 15th total of 160,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,882,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Solar Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PSWW opened at $0.00 on Monday. Principal Solar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

