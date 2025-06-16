Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $31,078,330.02 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $6,500,599.28.

On Friday, May 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,210,593.04.

On Monday, April 28th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,770,884.52.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $2,133,710.91.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $9,199,489.28.

On Monday, March 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51.

On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $302,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

