Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after buying an additional 3,948,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after buying an additional 2,172,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after buying an additional 1,327,323 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

