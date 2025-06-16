Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

