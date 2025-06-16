Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Veralto by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 87,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in Veralto by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $97.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

