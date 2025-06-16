Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,070,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $560.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

