First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

