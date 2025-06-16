Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.47 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
