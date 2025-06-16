Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.47 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.