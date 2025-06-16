2,716 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.