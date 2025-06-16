Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Up 10.5%

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

