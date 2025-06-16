Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat Stock Up 10.5%
NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Viasat
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.