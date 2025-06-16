Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.89.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

